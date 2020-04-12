Zacks Investment Research Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rowe assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. State Street Corp raised its position in eGain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

