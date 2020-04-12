DA Davidson Raises Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Price Target to $19.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.