DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.85.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

