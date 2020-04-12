Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE:KNX opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exponent Cut to Neutral at Sidoti
Exponent Cut to Neutral at Sidoti
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent to Hold
Exfo Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Exfo Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Endurance International Group Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Endurance International Group Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
NIC Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
NIC Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report