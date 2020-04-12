Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE:KNX opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

