State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,498,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 499,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $32.91 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.