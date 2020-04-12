State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

