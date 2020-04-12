Deutsche Bank Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $108.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.18.

TROW opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

