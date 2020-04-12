T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.18.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.