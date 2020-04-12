Man Group plc Buys New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,400.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $7.32 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

