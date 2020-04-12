State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.13 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $116,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $24.50 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

