Amy George Purchases 2,956 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Amy George acquired 218 shares of Terex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $5,373.70.

On Monday, January 13th, Amy George acquired 8 shares of Terex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $226.00.

NYSE:TEX opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

