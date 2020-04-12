Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

