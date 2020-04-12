State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,199 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $86,753,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.