State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,514 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

