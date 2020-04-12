Man Group plc Sells 10,321 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

