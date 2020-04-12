9,183 Shares in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 283,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

