Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Sells $57,940.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.81. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.