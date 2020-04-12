Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

