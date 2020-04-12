Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Kevin Joseph Mcnally acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

