Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,265,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the period.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

