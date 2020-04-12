Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $31.08 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $132,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $930,425 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $6,070,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.