Trane (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trane (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Trane has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

TT opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Trane will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs Inc
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Trupanion Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Trupanion Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Trane Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53
Trane Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53
Head to Head Contrast: Gazprom Neft’ PAO vs. Hurricane Energy
Head to Head Contrast: Gazprom Neft’ PAO vs. Hurricane Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report