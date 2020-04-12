Trane (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Trane (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Trane has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Trane alerts:

TT opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Trane will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.