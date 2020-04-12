Head-To-Head Comparison: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Banc of California 1 2 1 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Banc of California.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 25.64% 10.51% 1.33% Banc of California 5.89% 8.62% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.39 $105.33 million $1.10 9.07 Banc of California $403.23 million 1.19 $23.76 million $0.79 11.89

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Banc of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.