Comparing AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) & CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (OTCMKTS:CMO)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 24.40% 7.59% 7.03% CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -10.94% 7.95% 0.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMEN Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 1 1 0 2.50

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.61 million 4.88 $5.18 million N/A N/A CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $322.97 million 1.51 -$35.34 million $0.50 10.12

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

