ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.04539310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.