Renasant Corp. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

