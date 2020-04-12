San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,531 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

DUK stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

