San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

