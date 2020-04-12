State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $19,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BRC stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

