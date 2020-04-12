SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $80.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

