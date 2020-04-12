10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE TXG opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,313.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,527,000. FMR LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 171,516 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

