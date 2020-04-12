UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $995,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $55,289,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $27,635,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $15,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $8,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

