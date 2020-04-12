Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 30th

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.
Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.