Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 30th

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

