DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.02 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

About DTF Tax Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Dividend History for DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,531 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,531 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Realty Income Corp
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Realty Income Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,380 Shares of Fabrinet
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,380 Shares of Fabrinet
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Brady Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Brady Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,417 Shares of Carnival Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,417 Shares of Carnival Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report