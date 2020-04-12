DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.02 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

