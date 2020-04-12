Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACA. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of ACA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,534,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2,229.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $14,674,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $10,688,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

