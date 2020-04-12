Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $123.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $495.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.98 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $515.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.72.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

