Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $123.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $495.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.98 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $515.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.72.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.