State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

