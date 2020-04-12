State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $132.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.