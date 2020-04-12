Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.09. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

