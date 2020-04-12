Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at Stephens

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc
Synaptics Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold
Synaptics Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold
Stock Yards Bancorp Upgraded at Stephens
Stock Yards Bancorp Upgraded at Stephens
STAAR Surgical Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
STAAR Surgical Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
South State Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
South State Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Sierra Oncology Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Sierra Oncology Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report