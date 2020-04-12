Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

