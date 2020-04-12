STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

STAA stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Capital International Investors grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $16,253,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $15,658,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1,349.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 346,370 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

