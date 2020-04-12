South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

South State stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. South State has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South State will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of South State by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

