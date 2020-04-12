Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SRRA stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($4.71). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

