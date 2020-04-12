Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $70.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $101,218,000.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

