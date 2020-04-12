Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global began coverage on Sorl Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.72 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SORL opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.08. Sorl Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SORL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorl Auto Parts (SORL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.