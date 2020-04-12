Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

