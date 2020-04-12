Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 131.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.67. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

