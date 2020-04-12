Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

SMBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SMBC opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.