Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.
Shares of Sitime stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $4,463,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $8,288,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.
Sitime Company Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
