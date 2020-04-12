Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of Sitime stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sitime will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $4,463,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at $8,288,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

