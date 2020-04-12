SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

SITC opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

